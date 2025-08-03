Milan legend Franco Baresi undergoes surgery and will begin immunotherapy

Legendary former AC Milan and Italy defender Franco Baresi has undergone surgery to remove a lung nodule. The club officially confirmed the successful completion of the minimally invasive procedure, which went off without a hitch.

Baresi will now begin a course of immunotherapy, prescribed by an oncologist as an additional treatment measure. In his message to the fans, Baresi expressed his gratitude to the club and supporters for their unwavering support.

"I need a bit of time to recover, but I can feel the warmth and care. Thank you for your support, I embrace you all."

As a reminder, Baresi dedicated his entire career to Milan, winning numerous titles with the club, including three European Cups and six Scudetti. Now 65, Franco currently serves as honorary vice president of the Rossoneri.