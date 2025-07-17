RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Sports News Football news Milan have made an official offer to Brighton for Pervis Estupiñán

Milan have made an official offer to Brighton for Pervis Estupiñán

The defender could move to Serie A
Football news Yesterday, 16:22
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Milan have made an official offer to Brighton for Pervis Estupiñán Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

The deal could be finalized in the near future.

Details: According to Rudy Galetti, 27-year-old Brighton and Ecuador national team left-back Pervis Estupiñán may soon join the Rossoneri.

Reports indicate that Milan have offered €20 million for the player, while Brighton's management are insisting on a fee of at least €30 million. Negotiations are ongoing, with both sides hoping to strike a compromise—especially since the player himself is keen on a move to Milan.

Last season, Estupiñán made 36 appearances for Brighton, scoring 1 goal and providing 1 assist. His contract with the English club runs until 2027, and his market value, according to Transfermarkt, stands at €30 million.

Reminder: Official: Theo Hernandez joins Al Hilal

