Milan have made an official offer to Brighton for Pervis Estupiñán

The deal could be finalized in the near future.

Details: According to Rudy Galetti, 27-year-old Brighton and Ecuador national team left-back Pervis Estupiñán may soon join the Rossoneri.

Reports indicate that Milan have offered €20 million for the player, while Brighton's management are insisting on a fee of at least €30 million. Negotiations are ongoing, with both sides hoping to strike a compromise—especially since the player himself is keen on a move to Milan.

Last season, Estupiñán made 36 appearances for Brighton, scoring 1 goal and providing 1 assist. His contract with the English club runs until 2027, and his market value, according to Transfermarkt, stands at €30 million.

