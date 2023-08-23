Milan announced the transfer of Argentine talent

The press service of AC Milan has announced on its official website the transfer of defender Marco Pellegrino from "Platense."

The Italian club paid 3.5 million euros for the player. This amount could increase by another two million euros as bonuses. Additionally, "Platense" will receive 10 percent of the fee from the player's next transfer. Pellegrino has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028. The Argentine will wear the number 31 jersey for AC Milan.

Pellegrino, aged 21, is a product of the "Platense" academy. He has been playing for the first team of the Argentine club since January 2023. In total, he has played 17 matches for the club in all tournaments and scored one goal.

Recall that AC Milan finished in fourth place in the Serie A standings last season. Thus, the Milan club earned the right to compete in the UEFA Champions League in the 2023/2024 season. In the current season, AC Milan won their opening match against Bologna with a score of 2-0. In the 2nd round, Milan will play at home against Torino on August 26th.