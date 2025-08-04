Miguel Russo's Son Quells Health Rumors Amid Boca’s Bad Streak

As reported by Olé, Ignacio Russo, son of Boca Juniors head coach Miguel Ángel Russo, addressed recent concerns surrounding his father's health, assuring the public: “Miguel is in good health and happy.” Speaking after Tigre's Copa Argentina match against San Lorenzo, the striker added, “What he tells me gives me peace of mind, and seeing him well does too.”

The rumors about Russo’s health have grown amid Boca’s historic winless streak—11 games, seven under Russo. If the team loses to Racing, the coach could face dismissal, despite the board publicly backing him and blaming the squad for the dismal start to the season.

Although Russo previously overcame cancer, insiders at Boca admit he shows signs of physical frailty. He’s helped onto the team bus, assisted in opening doors at the training ground, and sometimes supports one arm with the other when signing autographs. Some reports suggest his family has urged him to reduce public exposure.

Tensions are also mounting within the squad. Internal conflicts and the dismissal of veterans like Marcos Rojo, Cristian Lema, and Marcelo Saracchi—decisions Russo personally took responsibility for—have further strained the club’s atmosphere.

Still, sources at Boca emphasize their respect: “He’s a life example,” they said. Yet questions remain over whether symbolic leadership is enough when a struggling team needs a hands-on presence.