RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Boca's Crisis Reaches Breaking Point: 11 Games Without a Win and Inner Turmoil

Boca's Crisis Reaches Breaking Point: 11 Games Without a Win and Inner Turmoil

Football news Today, 18:00
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Boca's Crisis Reaches Breaking Point: 11 Games Without a Win and Inner Turmoil Boca's Crisis Reaches Breaking Point: 11 Games Without a Win and Inner Turmoil

As reported by Olé, Boca Juniors is facing an unprecedented collapse. Winless in 11 matches, the club is experiencing its worst streak in history. A single clean sheet in eight games, elimination from every competition, and a locker room in turmoil have defined Miguel Russo’s second stint as head coach. According to testimonies by former club officials, the manager seems unable to inspire a disjointed, dispirited squad, while the front office refuses to acknowledge the chaos.

At the heart of the crisis is club president Juan Román Riquelme. Accused of micromanagement, poor squad planning, and toxic leadership, Riquelme is said to control team decisions through intermediaries and promote players based on preference rather than performance. A widening rift between the players, coaching staff, and the Football Council has deepened tensions. Veteran leaders like Marcos Rojo have been sidelined, while youth players feel coerced into signing one-sided contracts or risk being benched.

The dressing room atmosphere is reportedly "unbearable," with players losing motivation and avoiding fan backlash by secretly changing post-match routines. The lack of structure extends beyond the field, with erratic transfer strategies and short-lived coaching tenures. Despite growing unrest and critical chants from fans, Riquelme insists the problems are the result of political opposition.

Sources within the club suggest that Riquelme’s only fear is a potential political scandal involving his brother, which could threaten his re-election. Until then, he shows no signs of stepping aside. “Boca is no longer CABJ,” one insider said. “It’s CAJRR now.” The team’s decay seems complete, yet the bottom may still be ahead.

Related teams and leagues
Boca Juniors Boca Juniors Schedule Boca Juniors News Boca Juniors Transfers
Popular news
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle Yesterday, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
More news
Upcoming matches
All
NSA Sofia - : - Pyunik 30 july 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSA Sofia
-
Pyunik
-
05:00
SS Anenii Noi - : - Swieqi United 30 july 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
SS Anenii Noi
-
Swieqi United
-
05:00
Flora Tallinn - : - SFK Riga 30 july 2025, 07:00 Women's Champions League
Flora Tallinn
-
SFK Riga
-
07:00
Mitrovica - : - Cliftonville 30 july 2025, 10:00 Women's Champions League
Mitrovica
-
Cliftonville
-
10:00
ZFK Ljuboten - : - NSI Runavik 30 july 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
ZFK Ljuboten
-
NSI Runavik
-
11:00
Fomget Genclik ve Spor - : - Neftci PFC 30 july 2025, 12:00 Women's Champions League
Fomget Genclik ve Spor
-
Neftci PFC
-
12:00
Qarabag FK - : - Shelbourne 30 july 2025, 12:00 Champions League
Qarabag FK
-
Shelbourne
-
12:00
Racing FC Union Luxembourg - : - AEK Athens 30 july 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Racing FC Union Luxembourg
-
AEK Athens
-
13:00
Spartak Myjava - : - Buducnost Podgorica 30 july 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Spartak Myjava
-
Buducnost Podgorica
-
13:00
Malmoe FF - : - RFS 30 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Malmoe FF
-
RFS
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 19:30 Corinthians Lays Off Staff Amid Deep Financial Crisis Football news Today, 19:00 MLS Leads Liga MX in All-Time Leagues Cup Wins Football news Today, 18:35 Santos Locks Down Robinho Jr. With Long-Term Deal Football news Today, 18:00 Boca's Crisis Reaches Breaking Point: 11 Games Without a Win and Inner Turmoil Football news Today, 17:35 Neymar Linked with Surprise Ligue 1 Return via Marseille Interest Football news Today, 17:00 River Faces a Major Setback as Gallardo Must Replace Key Engine Maxi Salas Football news Today, 16:30 Botafogo Aims for Clinical Finish in Copa do Brasil Clash with Bragantino Football news Today, 16:00 Uruguay Set to Challenge Brazil in Semifinal Showdown Football news Today, 15:43 Simba announce signing of Mamelodi Sundowns player Football news Today, 15:09 Best Head Coach and Player of the Past PSL Season Revealed
Sport Predictions
Football Today UANL Tigres vs Houston Dynamo: Who will kick off the Leagues Cup with a win? Football 30 july 2025 Al-Nassr vs Toulouse prediction, H2H and match odds – July 30, 2025 Football 30 july 2025 Mallorca vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Football 30 july 2025 Grenoble vs Auxerre prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – July 30, 2025 Football 30 july 2025 Monaco vs Torino prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Football 30 july 2025 Strasbourg vs Udinese prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Football 30 july 2025 Alavés vs Girona prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Football 30 july 2025 Sportfreunde Siegen vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 30, 2025 Football 30 july 2025 Wolfsburg vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Seoul vs Barcelona prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 31, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores