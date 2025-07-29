As reported by Olé, Boca Juniors is facing an unprecedented collapse. Winless in 11 matches, the club is experiencing its worst streak in history. A single clean sheet in eight games, elimination from every competition, and a locker room in turmoil have defined Miguel Russo’s second stint as head coach. According to testimonies by former club officials, the manager seems unable to inspire a disjointed, dispirited squad, while the front office refuses to acknowledge the chaos.

At the heart of the crisis is club president Juan Román Riquelme. Accused of micromanagement, poor squad planning, and toxic leadership, Riquelme is said to control team decisions through intermediaries and promote players based on preference rather than performance. A widening rift between the players, coaching staff, and the Football Council has deepened tensions. Veteran leaders like Marcos Rojo have been sidelined, while youth players feel coerced into signing one-sided contracts or risk being benched.

The dressing room atmosphere is reportedly "unbearable," with players losing motivation and avoiding fan backlash by secretly changing post-match routines. The lack of structure extends beyond the field, with erratic transfer strategies and short-lived coaching tenures. Despite growing unrest and critical chants from fans, Riquelme insists the problems are the result of political opposition.

Sources within the club suggest that Riquelme’s only fear is a potential political scandal involving his brother, which could threaten his re-election. Until then, he shows no signs of stepping aside. “Boca is no longer CABJ,” one insider said. “It’s CAJRR now.” The team’s decay seems complete, yet the bottom may still be ahead.