Mexico Reportedly Eyeing Friendly With Guatemala Ahead of 2026 World Cup

According to Pasión Roja GT, the Guatemalan national team could face Mexico in a friendly scheduled for January 2026 — a match that would come after the conclusion of the final round of Concacaf qualifiers. The opportunity arises amid Guatemala's struggle to secure warm-up matches before their crucial match against El Salvador on September 4.

Despite coach Luis Fernando Tena’s repeated requests for a tune-up game, efforts fell through. A proposed friendly against Nicaragua in the United States was ultimately declined by Tena, as were earlier offers involving Costa Rica and Honduras.

Now, a higher-profile option is on the table. Mexico, co-host of the 2026 World Cup, is reportedly considering Guatemala as a sparring partner, but under one condition: the match will take place only if Guatemala qualifies for the World Cup or secures a spot in FIFA’s new intercontinental playoff, which includes six teams competing for the final tournament berths.

The last friendly match between the two sides was on June 8, 2023, in Mazatlán, where Mexico won 2–0. It was the second time Tena’s side faced El Tri, having previously drawn 0–0 in Orlando. A potential third clash would mark a significant step forward — if Guatemala keeps its World Cup dream alive.