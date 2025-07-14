Met up with my brother. Tyson Fury shares personal photo with his brother Tommy

Boxing superstar Tyson Fury and his brother Tommy, who is also a well-known boxer, have been training together. Tyson shared a photo from one of their sessions on his Instagram page.

He reposted a picture originally shared by Tommy — in the shot, the two brothers, along with another family member, John, are posing for the camera. Tommy captioned the photo “Cross-country run” and noted the time: 8:54 a.m. It looks like the athletes decided to kick off their day with an early morning run.

As a reminder, Tyson Fury announced earlier this year that he was retiring from professional boxing. However, rumors have been swirling ever since that he might return to the ring.

There are reports that Fury has reached a verbal agreement to fight Anthony Joshua. Tyson himself has also stated that his third bout against Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk is set for April 2026. Official confirmation and exact dates for the fights have yet to be announced.