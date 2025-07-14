On the way to London. Oleksandr Usyk shares a photo with his team ahead of departure to England
Boxing superstar Oleksandr Usyk is just days away from his highly anticipated fight for the undisputed heavyweight championship against Daniel Dubois. The Ukrainian champion gave fans a glimpse behind the scenes by posting a new photo with his team on Instagram before flying out to England.
- Read also: Tony Bellew: "Usyk will hit the canvas. But then he'll get up!" - renowned British boxer shares his fight prediction
Usyk shared a shot with his large entourage, succinctly captioned: “Next stop: London!” The boxer also reminded fans of the date and venue for the clash with Dubois — July 19, at Wembley Stadium.
Let’s recall that Usyk’s previous fight ended in victory for him — the Ukrainian bested Tyson Fury for the second time, denying the Brit a shot at redemption after his defeat in their first encounter.
Dubois, too, is coming off a win, having defeated Anthony Joshua in September 2024.
It’s worth noting that this will be the second head-to-head meeting between the Ukrainian and the Brit. Their first bout took place in 2023 in Wroclaw, Poland, where Oleksandr Usyk emerged victorious.