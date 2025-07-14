RU RU ES ES FR FR
On the way to London. Oleksandr Usyk shares a photo with his team ahead of departure to England

On the way to London. Oleksandr Usyk shares a photo with his team ahead of departure to England

The showdown between Usyk and Dubois is set for this weekend
Boxing News Yesterday, 06:25
Ileana Sanchez
On the way to London. Oleksandr Usyk shares a photo with his team ahead of departure to England Photo: https://www.instagram.com/usykaa / Author unknown

Boxing superstar Oleksandr Usyk is just days away from his highly anticipated fight for the undisputed heavyweight championship against Daniel Dubois. The Ukrainian champion gave fans a glimpse behind the scenes by posting a new photo with his team on Instagram before flying out to England.

Usyk shared a shot with his large entourage, succinctly captioned: “Next stop: London!” The boxer also reminded fans of the date and venue for the clash with Dubois — July 19, at Wembley Stadium.

Let’s recall that Usyk’s previous fight ended in victory for him — the Ukrainian bested Tyson Fury for the second time, denying the Brit a shot at redemption after his defeat in their first encounter.

Dubois, too, is coming off a win, having defeated Anthony Joshua in September 2024.

It’s worth noting that this will be the second head-to-head meeting between the Ukrainian and the Brit. Their first bout took place in 2023 in Wroclaw, Poland, where Oleksandr Usyk emerged victorious.

