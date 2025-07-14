Messi Scores Twice Again as Inter Miami Beats Nashville

Lionel Messi continued his sensational run in Major League Soccer, scoring twice for the fifth straight match to lead Inter Miami to a 2–1 win over Nashville SC at Chase Stadium. The victory pushed Miami into fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings and keeps them in contention for a spot in the play-offs.

Messi opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a trademark free kick from the edge of the box, after a foul he himself gained. The goal marked his 16th of the season and the 872nd of his career. Although Nashville equalized early in the second half with a powerful header from Hany Mukhtar, Messi restored the lead and managed the brace at the 62nd minute, capitalizing on a major mistake by Joe Willis. The goalkeeper tried to play out from the back, but only managed to gift Messi with the ball: the Argentine simply had to dodge him and roll it into an empty net.

It was Messi’s 56th goal for Inter Miami, and he continues to lead the league in scoring. The home team managed the final minutes without trouble, controlling possession and neutralizing any threat from Nashville.