RU RU
Main News Messi scores again to make Inter Miami history

Messi scores again to make Inter Miami history

Football news Today, 03:00
Messi scores again to make Inter Miami history Photo: FC Inter Miami

In the match 1 / 4 finals of the American League League Cup met "Inter Miami" and "Charlotte".

The home team did not notice the opponent and won a crushing victory with a score of 4:0.

Note that from the first minutes the Argentine forward Lionel Messi appeared on the field, who scored a goal during the game.

This goal was the eighth in five matches for the American club for the captain of the Argentina national team.

With this goal, Messi rose to third place in the list of top scorers in the history of the club. According to this indicator, he caught up with Robert Taylor.

At the same time, Gonzalo Higuain is in the lead in the ranking of Inter Miami's top scorers. The former Real Madrid forward scored 29 goals for the American club.

Leonardo Campana is second on the team's goal scorer list with 16 goals.

Recall that Messi moved to Inter Miami in the summer transfer window after playing for PSG. He left the French club as a free agent after two seasons spent there.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Popular news
Manchester City win big in Premier League opening game Football news Yesterday, 17:09 Manchester City win big in Premier League opening game
"Dynamo" Kyiv was defeated in the away match of the qualification of the League of Conferences Football news 10 aug 2023, 16:20 "Dynamo" Kyiv was defeated in the away match of the qualification of the League of Conferences
Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoly Trubin moved to the Portuguese top club Football news 10 aug 2023, 14:59 Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoly Trubin moved to the Portuguese top club
Real Madrid goalkeeper could miss all season Football news 10 aug 2023, 12:48 Real Madrid goalkeeper could miss all season
Benfica and Porto decide the winner of the Portuguese Super Cup Football news 09 aug 2023, 23:52 Benfica and Porto decide the winner of the Portuguese Super Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Al-Nasr to Arab Champions Cup Final Football news 09 aug 2023, 13:09 Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Al-Nasr to Arab Champions Cup Final
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:00 Manchester United are in no hurry to kick out the scandalous player Football news Today, 04:00 Guardiola had a conflict with Haaland Football news Today, 03:00 Messi scores again to make Inter Miami history Football news Today, 02:00 Manchester City lose one of the leaders Football news Today, 01:30 Chelsea could intercept another Liverpool transfer target Football news Today, 01:10 Chelsea are interested in signing an experienced PSG midfielder Football news Today, 00:50 Benfica announce signing of Brazilian striker Football news Today, 00:00 Fenerbahce agrees transfer of Brazilian midfielder to Manchester United Football news Yesterday, 17:15 "Nice" in the 94th minute missed the victory in the opening match of Ligue 1 Football news Yesterday, 17:09 Manchester City win big in Premier League opening game
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest 12 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Bournemouth vs West Ham United 12 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Brighton vs Luton Town 12 August 2023 Football Today Everton vs Fulham predictions and betting tips on August 12, 2023 Football Today Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace predictions and betting tips on August 12, 2023 Football Today Brighton vs Luton predictions and betting tips on August 12, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Real Sociedad vs Girona 12 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Marseille vs Reims 12 August 2023 Football Today Newcastle vs Aston Villa predictions and betting tips on August 12, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Bayern vs RB Leipzig 12 August 2023