Messi scores again to make Inter Miami history

In the match 1 / 4 finals of the American League League Cup met "Inter Miami" and "Charlotte".

The home team did not notice the opponent and won a crushing victory with a score of 4:0.

Note that from the first minutes the Argentine forward Lionel Messi appeared on the field, who scored a goal during the game.

This goal was the eighth in five matches for the American club for the captain of the Argentina national team.

With this goal, Messi rose to third place in the list of top scorers in the history of the club. According to this indicator, he caught up with Robert Taylor.

At the same time, Gonzalo Higuain is in the lead in the ranking of Inter Miami's top scorers. The former Real Madrid forward scored 29 goals for the American club.

Leonardo Campana is second on the team's goal scorer list with 16 goals.

Recall that Messi moved to Inter Miami in the summer transfer window after playing for PSG. He left the French club as a free agent after two seasons spent there.