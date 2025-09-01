RU RU ES ES FR FR
Messi misses out on silverware as Inter Miami suffer crushing defeat in Leagues Cup final

No new trophy for Messi this time.
Football news Today, 01:14
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
In the early hours of Monday, September 1, the Leagues Cup final took place, featuring Seattle Sounders against Inter Miami.

Messi had a chance to clinch another trophy with Inter Miami, but it wasn’t meant to be. The Herons conceded as early as the 26th minute. For a long stretch, the score remained unchanged—1-0 in favor of Seattle.

Inter pushed for an equalizer, but the Sounders held firm at the back and doubled their lead in the 82nd minute with a penalty. Just seven minutes later, Rothrock put the result beyond doubt, netting Seattle’s third goal.

Inter Miami suffered a heavy 0-3 defeat and once again missed out on a title. Messi’s team will play their next match only on September 14 against Charlotte. Up next, Inter will look to finish strong in the remainder of the MLS regular season.

