Messi misses out on silverware as Inter Miami suffer crushing defeat in Leagues Cup final
In the early hours of Monday, September 1, the Leagues Cup final took place, featuring Seattle Sounders against Inter Miami.
Messi had a chance to clinch another trophy with Inter Miami, but it wasn’t meant to be. The Herons conceded as early as the 26th minute. For a long stretch, the score remained unchanged—1-0 in favor of Seattle.
Inter pushed for an equalizer, but the Sounders held firm at the back and doubled their lead in the 82nd minute with a penalty. Just seven minutes later, Rothrock put the result beyond doubt, netting Seattle’s third goal.
Inter Miami suffered a heavy 0-3 defeat and once again missed out on a title. Messi’s team will play their next match only on September 14 against Charlotte. Up next, Inter will look to finish strong in the remainder of the MLS regular season.