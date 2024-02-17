Messi has fully recovered from his injury and is ready for the first match of the season

Inter Miami head coach Gerardo Martino confirmed that forward Lionel Messi has recovered from his injury and is ready to participate in the opening match of the MLS season against Real Salt Lake.

"Leo has fully recovered. We are gradually easing him back into action. He played almost 60 minutes against Old Boys. Our main task is to prepare him properly for the start of the season," - Martino told ESPN.

Earlier, Messi had experienced groin problems during the team's preseason tour, but despite this, he was able to participate in most of the matches.

It's worth noting that the new MLS season is starting very soon. Inter Miami, led by Messi and other stars, will play their first match against Real Salt Lake. The match is scheduled for the night of February 22nd and will kick off at 02:00 Central European Time.