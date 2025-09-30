Messi and Inter Miami Battle Fatigue in Crucial Stretch

According to USA Today, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are showing signs of fatigue after a grueling campaign that has seen them play 48 matches across all competitions, more than any MLS team this season. With four regular-season games left, they return home Tuesday to face the Chicago Fire, where Messi is expected to feature despite the heavy workload.

Coach Javier Mascherano admitted the toll of the schedule, with deep runs in the Club World Cup and Leagues Cup adding to their congestion. “We’ll manage it the best we can, without losing our competitiveness. We knew this moment would come, and we’ve faced it like everything else this year,” he said.

Miami returned late Saturday from a 1-1 draw in Toronto, where Messi was held scoreless for the first time in two weeks. Still, the Argentine leads MLS with 24 goals and 38 total contributions, keeping him in pole position for the Golden Boot and a potential second straight MVP award.

The Herons have already clinched a playoff berth, but remain in the hunt for more. A win over Chicago would pull them level with FC Cincinnati at 59 points in second place and keep them within striking distance of the Philadelphia Union, who lead with 63. Chicago, however, is fighting for the final postseason slot, making this matchup high-stakes for both sides.

Mascherano may rotate his lineup with another game looming Saturday against New England, yet emphasized the importance of pushing through. “It’s not easy, especially at this stage. We’ll try to put out the best team possible to play well and get the three points, which will help us climb the table,” he said.