Mega-fight possible? Anthony Joshua wants to face Fury

In the early hours of Sunday, May 4, the fight between Canelo Alvarez and William Scull took place. Anthony Joshua was in attendance and revealed who he wants to face in his next bout.

Details: According to the Daily Mail, Joshua believes that they will make this fight happen for the home fans. However, at this moment, no concrete negotiations are underway.

Quote: "I think we’ll do it for the fans at home—go back a few years and once again try to answer the same question. Everything’s the same, nothing’s changed," Joshua said.

Still, Anthony will need to regain full fitness, as he has suffered an injury and will undergo surgery followed by rehabilitation.

Reminder: Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez became the undisputed world champion at super middleweight for the second time in his career. The 34-year-old faced the undefeated Cuban William Scull and claimed victory by unanimous decision: 115-113, 116-112, 119-109. Read more.