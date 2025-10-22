Medeama SC Coach Ibrahim Tanko Urges Caution Despite Strong Start to Ghana Premier League Season

Medeama SC head coach Ibrahim Tanko has urged football lovers to lower their expectations of the team, as the season is too young to determine the league's hierarchy. Nevertheless, the coach praised the performance of his boys so far in the season, stating that the level of preparation and determination of the team is what people are seeing, but the season is still young to tag them title favourites.

“The league is still young, and we are taking it one match at a time. It’s too early to talk about the title, but our focus is on maintaining consistency and improving game after game,” he said.

“Generally, the Premier League is very tough, especially this season. All the teams have prepared very well, so it’s not always the case that you have to dominate to win matches,” he added.

Medeama sits first in the Ghana Premier League table with 13 points from 6 matches. They will now face the Swedru All Blacks in their next game at the TNA Park on Sunday.