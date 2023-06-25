Mbappe almost cried because of the disruption of the transfer to Real Madrid

Journalist Romain Molina spoke about how PSG forward Kylian Mbappe reacted to the failure of the transfer to Real Madrid in 2021.

As you know, the player's transfer did not take place, although Real Madrid made several offers and had a good relationship with the player.

According to Molina, Mbappe was disappointed the moment he learned that his club had turned down offers.

"Everyone said that Mbappe almost cried, because he had dreamed of playing for Real Madrid since he was a child. That's why I never understood why he stayed," said the journalist.

Currently, there are new rumors about the possible transition of the forward to "Real".