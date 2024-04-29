Mbappé has secured his 17th trophy in his career

French forward Kylian Mbappé, of Paris Saint-Germain, has added another trophy to his collection, becoming the holder of his 17th in his professional career.

Following the conclusion of the 31st round of the French championship, PSG secured their 12th victory in Ligue 1. Currently, the team has accumulated 70 points after 31 matches in the tournament.

Mbappé, the 25-year-old striker, has clinched the French championship title seven times: once with Monaco in the 2016/17 season and six times with PSG. Additionally, he has won three French Cups and Super Cups, as well as two French League Cups with the Parisian club.

𝟖 Years, 𝟕 Ligue 1 Titles.



Take a bow @KMbappe pic.twitter.com/BFyTsQhxhh — MC (@MbappeCentral) April 28, 2024

On the international stage, Mbappé became a World Cup champion in 2018, contributing to France's victory in the UEFA Nations League trophy in 2021.

In the current season, Mbappé has featured in 44 matches across all competitions, scoring 43 goals and providing 10 assists. His next match is the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Borussia Dortmund on May 1st in Paris.