Mayele's deal moves closer to Kaizer Chiefs: What's the truth!

The mood at Kaizer Chiefs remains tense as the team grapples with a frustrating pattern of squandering leads, leaving fans and players alike searching for answers. Despite flashes of promise, the Glamour Boys have repeatedly let victories slip through their fingers this season—most painfully in recent defeats to Marumo Gallants and Orlando Pirates after being ahead in both matches.

Veteran defender Inacio Miguel didn’t hold back in his assessment, pointing to lapses in focus as a recurring problem. “When you’re up 1-0, you have to push for that second goal. If you don’t, the game can turn against you,” the Angolan explained. Reflecting on the heated Soweto Derby loss to Pirates, he stressed the need for greater intensity, particularly in high-stakes matches. "We can’t afford to relax, not even for a moment. The smallest details decide these games."

His teammate, Gastón Sirino, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the team’s struggle to maintain momentum. "We’ve played well in stretches, but results haven’t followed," the 34-year-old admitted. "Scoring first isn’t enough—we’ve seen how quickly things unravel when we lose concentration. The fight has to last all ninety minutes."

As Chiefs look to salvage their season, the message from the dressing room is clear: without sharper focus and ruthless consistency, their woes will only deepen. Meanwhile, off the pitch, there’s a glimmer of hope with progress reported in the pursuit of striker Fiston Mayele a potential boost for a side in desperate need of a turnaround.