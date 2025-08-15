RU RU ES ES FR FR
Mauro Icardi starts his day with another heartfelt declaration to his beloved fiancée

Mauro Icardi kisses his fiancee Photo: https://www.instagram.com/mauroicardi / Author unknown

Galatasaray striker Mauro Icardi seems to be absolutely delighted in his relationship with China Suárez. The footballer frequently professes his love and devotion to her.

This time, the Argentine shared an Instagram story featuring a photo of his backyard view—a sparkling pool, and a woman seen lounging on a deck chair by the water.

He captioned the shot with an emotional, tender phrase: “Good day 😍🏡 How wonderful it is to wake up next to you every morning @sangrejaponesa. I love you ❤️.”

It's worth noting that Icardi recently purchased a new home in Istanbul, where he and China have moved in together. The Argentine forward is embarking on a new chapter in his life with his new partner, following last year's split from Wanda Nara, with whom he was married for 10 years.

Additionally, Mauro Icardi will don the captain's armband for Galatasaray starting this season.

