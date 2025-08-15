Cozy. Mauro Icardi shows off his new home in Istanbul

Galatasaray captain Mauro Icardi is settling into Istanbul in style. The football star recently purchased a house there, and now he's given fans a sneak peek at part of its interior through his Instagram story.

Icardi shared a repost from his fiancée China Suárez’s page—a short video clip reveals a glimpse of a room in their new home. China captioned the post with a single word, “Home,” while Mauro added heart-eyes emojis to express his excitement.

As a reminder, Icardi went public with his relationship with Suárez earlier this year. The couple are now engaged and plan to live together in Istanbul—clearly, that’s why the Argentine forward bought the new house.

China has three children from previous relationships, and they often visit Turkey as well. Icardi himself has two daughters from his ex-wife Wanda Nara, though the girls live with their mother in Buenos Aires.

It’s also worth noting that Mauro Icardi was recently named the new captain of Galatasaray, taking over the armband after the departure of Fernando Muslera, the club’s former skipper.