Ready to lead the team. Mauro Icardi shares new photos from Galatasaray training

Galatasaray star Mauro Icardi is steadily preparing for his imminent return to the pitch following injury. The striker posted fresh snapshots from a team training session on his Instagram page.

Icardi shared several photos from Galatasaray’s club base, showing him hard at work during training. Notably, special kinesiology tapes can be seen wrapped around his right knee—apparently providing extra support for the area that was previously injured.

It's worth noting that the Argentine was recently named the new captain of the Turkish club after Fernando Muslera’s departure. Icardi has been with the team for two years now and, over this period, appears to have become one of its key leaders.

As a reminder, Galatasaray has already kicked off the new season—the Istanbul giants cruised past Gazisehir in the opening round of the Turkish Super Lig, winning 3-0. Their next match is set for tomorrow, August 15, when Galatasaray will host Fatih Karagümrük at home.