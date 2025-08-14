RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Lifestyle Evening bike ride with his fiancée: Mauro Icardi reveals how he unwinds

Evening bike ride with his fiancée: Mauro Icardi reveals how he unwinds

Spending his free time after training sessions
Lifestyle Today, 04:03
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Mauro Icardi on a yacht with China Suarez Photo: https://www.instagram.com/mauroicardi / Author unknown

Galatasaray's new captain, Mauro Icardi, is making time to relax with his beloved China Suárez during the pre-season preparations. The footballer took to his Instagram page to share how he spends his downtime after training.

Icardi posted Instagram stories showing him enjoying an evening with China, cycling along the Bosphorus. He captioned his post: “Cycling along the Bosphorus with my princess 🚲🇹🇷😍 @sangrejaponesa 💘”, tagging the location as Istanbul.

Let's recall that Icardi and China Suárez officially announced their relationship at the start of this year. The media has already reported that the couple is planning to get married soon.

It's worth noting that the Galatasaray striker was previously married to Wanda Nara for ten years, and they have two daughters together.

Despite not yet fully recovering from a cruciate ligament knee injury, Icardi was chosen by Galatasaray to be the new captain following Fernando Muslera's departure.

Related teams and leagues
Galatasaray Galatasaray Schedule Galatasaray News Galatasaray Transfers
Related Team News
Ederson agrees personal terms with Galatasaray Football news Yesterday, 13:56 Ederson agrees personal terms with Galatasaray
Mauro Icardi gives interview to Turkish journalists Football news Yesterday, 10:06 Very proud. Mauro Icardi gives first interview as Galatasaray's new captain
Ederson in the Manchester City line-up Football news Yesterday, 03:58 Deal struck! Galatasaray reach agreement with Manchester City over Ederson
Mauro Icardi in training with Galatasaray Football news 12 aug 2025, 03:51 Continues preparing for his return: Mauro Icardi shares new photo from Galatasaray training
Mauro Icardi in Istanbul Lifestyle 11 aug 2025, 06:14 Romance. Mauro Icardi relaxes in the pool of his new home with his fiancée
Here we go! Álvaro Morata moves to Como Football news 08 aug 2025, 06:37 Here we go! Álvaro Morata moves to Como
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores