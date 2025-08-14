Evening bike ride with his fiancée: Mauro Icardi reveals how he unwinds

Galatasaray's new captain, Mauro Icardi, is making time to relax with his beloved China Suárez during the pre-season preparations. The footballer took to his Instagram page to share how he spends his downtime after training.

Icardi posted Instagram stories showing him enjoying an evening with China, cycling along the Bosphorus. He captioned his post: “Cycling along the Bosphorus with my princess 🚲🇹🇷😍 @sangrejaponesa 💘”, tagging the location as Istanbul.

Let's recall that Icardi and China Suárez officially announced their relationship at the start of this year. The media has already reported that the couple is planning to get married soon.

It's worth noting that the Galatasaray striker was previously married to Wanda Nara for ten years, and they have two daughters together.

Despite not yet fully recovering from a cruciate ligament knee injury, Icardi was chosen by Galatasaray to be the new captain following Fernando Muslera's departure.