Very proud. Mauro Icardi gives first interview as Galatasaray's new captain

The Argentine was delighted to receive the captain's armband
Football news Today, 10:06
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Mauro Icardi gives interview to Turkish journalists Photo: https://www.instagram.com/fotottarena / Author unknown

Galatasaray striker Mauro Icardi has been named the new team captain following the departure of goalkeeper Fernando Muslera. The Argentine spoke to journalists, sharing his feelings about stepping into this new role. He also posted a behind-the-scenes photo on his Instagram page.

Icardi expressed immense pride at being appointed Galatasaray's new captain, delivering an emotional interview.

"We're starting a new season. We are very happy. It's a huge honor for me to take the captain's armband from Nando after all these years. I've always represented this club with pride. I've always tried to help my teammates. Now, I'm thrilled to represent Galatasaray as captain," the Argentine stated.

It's worth noting that Mauro is still recovering from an injury he suffered back in November 2024. However, it is expected that he'll be back on the pitch very soon.

To recall, Icardi joined Galatasaray in the summer of 2023 from PSG. The transfer fee for the Argentine striker was €10 million.

