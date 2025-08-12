RU RU ES ES FR FR
Continues preparing for his return: Mauro Icardi shares new photo from Galatasaray training

Training with the main squad
Football news Today, 03:51
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Mauro Icardi in training with Galatasaray Photo: https://www.instagram.com/mauroicardi / Author unknown

Galatasaray striker Mauro Icardi is steadily working his way back onto the pitch after a serious injury. The forward is already training with the squad, sharing snapshots from these sessions on his Instagram page.

Icardi has posted another photo, this time training at the club facility alongside teammate Lucas Torreira. Both players look to be in high spirits.

As a reminder, the Argentine suffered a cruciate ligament injury last November. He resumed individual training earlier this spring and, with the start of preseason, has been working fully with the team.

It’s worth noting that the Turkish Süper Lig has already kicked off—Galatasaray played their matchday one fixture on August 8 against Gaziantep’s Gazisehir. The reigning champions had no trouble securing a 3-0 victory. Icardi was not included in the squad for this match.

In the next round of the Turkish championship, Galatasaray will face Fatih Karagümrük. The match is set for August 15.

