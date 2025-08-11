Romance. Mauro Icardi relaxes in the pool of his new home with his fiancée

Galatasaray striker Mauro Icardi has settled into a new home in Istanbul, where he now lives with his fiancée, China Suárez. She shared new photos from their place in her Instagram stories.

Icardi reposted a photo from China’s account showing him enjoying the pool against the backdrop of the night sky and nature. She captioned the shot: “They deliver the furniture we chose, we look for what we need, light candles, cuddle, and thank each other. I love you.”

In response to China’s words, Icardi also made a touching declaration: “I love you, my beautiful Chinita.”

Let us remind you that Mauro Icardi and China Suárez announced their relationship at the beginning of this year. Recently, they also revealed their engagement, proudly showing off their rings.

Earlier in 2024, the Argentine star separated from his wife Wanda Nara after 10 years of marriage. During that time, they had two daughters who are now living with their mother in Argentina.