RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Lifestyle Romance. Mauro Icardi relaxes in the pool of his new home with his fiancée

Romance. Mauro Icardi relaxes in the pool of his new home with his fiancée

With heartfelt declarations of love
Lifestyle Today, 06:14
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Mauro Icardi in Istanbul Photo: https://www.instagram.com/mauroicardi / Author unknown

Galatasaray striker Mauro Icardi has settled into a new home in Istanbul, where he now lives with his fiancée, China Suárez. She shared new photos from their place in her Instagram stories.

Icardi reposted a photo from China’s account showing him enjoying the pool against the backdrop of the night sky and nature. She captioned the shot: “They deliver the furniture we chose, we look for what we need, light candles, cuddle, and thank each other. I love you.”

In response to China’s words, Icardi also made a touching declaration: “I love you, my beautiful Chinita.”

Let us remind you that Mauro Icardi and China Suárez announced their relationship at the beginning of this year. Recently, they also revealed their engagement, proudly showing off their rings.

Earlier in 2024, the Argentine star separated from his wife Wanda Nara after 10 years of marriage. During that time, they had two daughters who are now living with their mother in Argentina.

Related teams and leagues
Galatasaray Galatasaray Schedule Galatasaray News Galatasaray Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores