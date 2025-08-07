Moving into a new home. Mauro Icardi shares personal photo from Istanbul

Galatasaray star Mauro Icardi appears to have found a new home in Istanbul. The footballer shared a photo confirming the news on his Instagram page.

Mauro reposted an Instagram story from his fiancée, China Suárez, featuring a picture of a lion figurine and a set of keys resting on a table. The photo was captioned, “New home 🏡 💘 @mauroicardi Officially moved in 😍,” and tagged with Istanbul’s geolocation.

It looks like the Argentine is setting up a family nest in Turkey for himself, his beloved, and her children from previous relationships. The couple announced their relationship earlier this year, and not long after, they revealed their engagement.

Previously, Icardi was married to Wanda Nara — their marriage lasted 10 years, ending in 2024. The former couple tied the knot in May 2014. During their marriage, they had two daughters who now live with their mother in Buenos Aires.