Mauro Icardi and his fiancée enjoy a romantic getaway in Istanbul

Galatasaray forward Mauro Icardi is spending his free time in Istanbul together with his beloved girlfriend, China Suárez. The footballer shared new photos of the two of them on his Instagram page.

The Argentine striker reposted China Suárez's post, which features the couple on a romantic seaside escape in Istanbul. The lovebirds are soaking up the warm sun and each other's company.

As a reminder, Icardi and Suárez went public with their relationship at the start of this year. Because of Suárez, the footballer experienced turmoil in his family with his former wife Wanda Nara, who a few years ago had accused him of cheating on her with Suárez.

This year, Icardi finalized his divorce from Wanda and is now engaged to China. Mauro has two daughters with Nara, who live with their mother in Argentina. For several months, there has been a heated custody battle between the former spouses over visitation rights and the father's ability to see his children.