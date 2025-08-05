Hygiene routine: Mauro Icardi shares personal photos of his shaving process

Galatasaray striker Mauro Icardi regularly shares various personal snapshots with his followers. This time, the footballer posted photos on his Instagram page showing himself shaving in the bathroom.

The photos capture Icardi from different angles in the midst of his shaving routine. He captioned the post, “🫧🪒💈 My favorite photographer @sangrejaponesa 🥰😍❤️,” pointing out that the pictures were taken by his fiancée, China Suárez.

Let us recall that Mauro Icardi has already recovered from his cruciate ligament injury and is back training with the main squad. However, it’s worth noting that he has yet to make an appearance on the pitch, even in friendly matches during the preseason, instead watching from the stands.

It’s also worth adding that Galatasaray’s preseason has already wrapped up, and the new season is set to kick off at the end of the week. The reigning Turkish champions will play their first official match on August 8 against Gazisehir.