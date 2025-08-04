"We'll make it even more majestic!" Mauro Icardi ready to bring glory and victories to Galatasaray

Galatasaray striker Mauro Icardi has long felt right at home in Istanbul, and now he's eager to deliver as many victories as possible for the club. The forward shared photos from the team's new kit presentation on his Instagram page.

Icardi posted the photos in a ceremonial setting, posing in the club's jersey for the new season. He captioned the shots with the bold statement, "Galatasaray is already Big, but we will make it Bigger 💛❤️," signaling his ambition to secure even more legendary triumphs for the Turkish giants.

It's worth noting that Icardi missed almost the entire previous season due to a severe injury, from which he's still not fully recovered. Clearly, the Argentinian is now hungry to get back on the pitch and help his team achieve success with his own actions, rather than from the stands.

As a reminder, Galatasaray's opening match of the Turkish league will take place on August 8 against Gazisehir.