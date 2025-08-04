Mauro Icardi shares personal photos from a cozy family evening in Istanbul

Galatasaray star Mauro Icardi has posted new personal photos with his beloved China Suárez during their downtime in Istanbul. He shared these snaps in his Instagram stories.

The Argentine forward reposted China Suárez's Instagram stories, where you can see the couple sitting together at a café table, and in one of the shots, Icardi is pictured with China's son. The photos are tagged with Istanbul, confirming that the whole family is spending time in Turkey.

It's worth noting that Mauro Icardi is already back training with the full squad, working alongside his teammates. The striker continues to regain his form after suffering a cruciate ligament injury in his knee last November. However, Icardi did not feature in any friendlies the club played during the preseason.

As a reminder, Galatasaray played their final preseason friendly on August 2, taking on Lazio from Rome in a match that ended in a 2-2 draw.

The Istanbul side is set to kick off their season on August 8, when they face Gazisehir from Gaziantep in the opening round of the Turkish Super Lig.