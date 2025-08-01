RU RU ES ES FR FR
Fully back in training rhythm: Mauro Icardi shares new photos from Galatasaray practice

Fully back in training rhythm: Mauro Icardi shares new photos from Galatasaray practice

Preparing for the start of the season
Football news Today, 03:33
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Mauro Icardi at Galatasaray training Photo: https://www.instagram.com/mauroicardi / Author unknown

Galatasaray striker Mauro Icardi is relentlessly working on improving his fitness and making his return to the pitch. The forward took to Instagram to share fresh snapshots from his latest training sessions.

In the photos, Icardi is seen putting in the hard yards at Galatasaray’s training ground—taking part in intense small-sided games with teammates and hitting the gym. He captioned his post with the phrase “Loading…. ⏳💛🦁❤️”, signaling that the grind is well underway.

Let’s recall, Galatasaray’s club season is about to kick off—on August 8, the team faces its first official match of the new football year. The Istanbul side will open their Turkish Super Lig campaign against Gazisehir from Gaziantep.

Before that, the squad has one more friendly lined up—scheduled for tomorrow, August 2. Galatasaray’s final pre-season opponent will be Lazio from Rome.

It’s worth noting that Mauro Icardi has yet to feature in any of the team’s friendlies so far.

