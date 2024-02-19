Matsuyama triumphed at the Genesis Invitational with a record score
Golf News Today, 04:03
Getty Images
Japanese golfer Hideki Matsuyama emerged as the champion of the prestigious Genesis Invitational within the PGA Tour, featuring a prize fund of 20 million dollars.
In the final round, Matsuyama delivered an exceptional performance with a round of 62, setting an absolute record in the tournament's history at Riviera Country Club. The Japanese golfer notched up 9 birdies without a single error.
Matsuyama's overall result stood at -17 (69-68-68-62).
Securing the second position was Will Zalatoris from the United States, while another American, Luke List, claimed the third spot.
This victory in the PGA Tour marks Matsuyama's ninth trophy throughout his career.
