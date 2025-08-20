Mathys Tel speaks out on racist abuse after UEFA Super Cup defeat

Tottenham star Mathys Tel was subjected to racist abuse after his crucial penalty miss in last week's UEFA Super Cup clash against PSG. Now, the footballer has finally broken his silence, penning a heartfelt post on his Instagram page.

“Everyone, After the last a few days have passed, I wanted to thank you for all your messages of support! I was also disappointed about Wednesday night but racism has no place in our society. Every day is a learning curve, and every day is a lesson. I know where I come from, where I started and none of this will bring me down. With work and humility, respect reigns. Thank you all,” wrote Tel.

It's worth noting that the French forward missed his penalty in the shootout, which ultimately cost Tottenham the trophy to PSG.

It's also important to add that before Tel, England internationals Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho faced similar racist abuse after their missed penalties in the Euro 2021 final, where England lost to Italy.