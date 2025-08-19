Mastantuono Makes Real Madrid Debut at 18, Impresses in La Liga Opener

Franco Mastantuono made his highly anticipated Real Madrid debut at 18 during the club’s La Liga opener against Osasuna. The Argentine attacking midfielder, signed from River Plate in a €45 million deal, entered in the second half at the Santiago Bernabéu, becoming the 35th Argentine to wear the famous white shirt.

With only four training sessions under Xabi Alonso, Mastantuono replaced Brahim Díaz in the 67th minute and showed poise in a high-pressure environment. Lining up as a right winger to cut inside with his left foot, he connected with stars such as Kylian Mbappé, Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni, proving eager to combine and drive the ball forward.

The youngster quickly earned applause from the Bernabéu crowd. He took corner-kick duties from the right side, nearly assisting Tchouaméni with a pinpoint delivery, and twice made diagonal runs that highlighted his confidence and ambition. His best chance came in the 88th minute, when a strong left-footed strike forced Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera into a difficult save.

Though he didn’t score or assist, Mastantuono left a positive impression. His debut reflected the composure and creativity that persuaded Madrid to invest heavily in his transfer. According to Alonso’s staff, he could feature again this weekend against Real Oviedo, though a starting role seems unlikely at this stage.