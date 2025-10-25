Masilela Blames Super Eagles Decline for Weak NPFL

Sundowns legend says Nigerian football has lost its competitive edge

Following Mamelodi Sundowns' dominant 5-1 victory over Remo Stars in the CAF Champions League qualifiers, club legend Joe Masilela—known as 'fire' in his playing days—argued that the decline of the NPFL is directly tied to the Super Eagles' poor performance.

Masilela, speaking to KickOff, dismissed the celebratory mood around the win because, in his view, the NPFL is no longer competitive compared to the South African PSL. The Nigerian league's reduced quality, he claims, makes it less impressive for Sundowns, who recently participated in the FIFA Club World Cup, to defeat its champions.

"I didn't even celebrate the 5-1 win in the first leg. These are weak teams," Masilela stated. He pointed the blame at the national team, saying, “Even their national team has become mediocre. It's clear they are struggling.”

The legend insists this is a change from the past, remarking, “It's not the strong, competitive Nigerian league we once knew. Remo Stars may be champions, but they're champions of a weak league.”

Comparing it to their domestic competition, he added, “If you compare it to our Betway Premiership, you will see a big difference... Look at the Nigerian national team; it's no longer a team that strikes fear.”

While Sundowns sit on top of the PSL, Remo Stars are currently 15th in the NPFL table after their opening seven games. The second leg of the qualifier will be played in Pretoria.