Marseille sign Senegalese striker from England

The press service of the French club "Marseille" officially announced the transfer of forward Iliman Ndiaye from "Sheffield United" and the Senegal national team.

The French club paid €17 million for the player, and this amount could increase by several million euros through bonuses. The forward has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Ndiaye, 23 years old, has been playing for "Sheffield United" since 2019, having joined the club from "Boreham Wood" on a free transfer. He played a total of 88 matches in all competitions for "Sheffield United," scoring 22 goals and providing 14 assists. His contract with the club was due to expire in the summer of 2024. Previously, he also had a loan spell at "Huddersfield Town."

Since 2022, Ndiaye has been playing for the Senegal national team, where he has participated in seven matches, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

It is worth noting that in the previous season, "Marseille" finished in third place in the French league table, earning them the opportunity to play in the qualification round of the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.