Marseille sign Chelsea star striker

The press service of Marseille announced on their official website about the transfer of forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from London's Chelsea and the Gabon national team.

The footballer joined the French club for free as Chelsea agreed to terminate his contract prematurely, which was supposed to be valid until the summer of 2024. The striker signed a contract with Marseille that will be valid until the summer of 2026.

Earlier, it was reported that in order to move to Marseille, Aubameyang agreed to take a pay cut, as his salary at Chelsea was around 10 million euros per year.

34-year-old Aubameyang played for Chelsea since September 2022. He joined the English club from Barcelona, with the transfer fee being 12 million euros. In total, the forward played 21 matches for Chelsea in all competitions, scored three goals, and provided one assist. Previously, he also played for Milan, Dijon, Lille, Monaco, Saint-Etienne, Borussia Dortmund, and Arsenal.

Aubameyang has been representing the Gabon national team since 2009. He has played a total of 74 matches for the Gabonese national team, scored 30 goals, and provided 10 assists.