Marseille close to signing Brazil defender

Defender Renan Lodi of Atletico Madrid and the Brazilian national team will soon transfer to Marseille, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the French club has reached an agreement for the transfer of the 25-year-old player. The transfer fee will amount to 13 million euros. To complete the transfer, the Brazilian player will need to undergo a medical examination. If everything goes well, he will sign a contract with Marseille that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Lodi has been playing for Atletico Madrid since 2019. He joined the Spanish club in the summer of 2019 from Atletico Paranaense. The transfer fee amounted to 21.75 million euros. He has played a total of 118 matches for the Madrid club in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing 10 assists. With Atletico, Lodi became a champion of Spain in the 2020/2021 season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026. Last season, the Brazilian played for Nottingham Forest on loan. He played 32 matches for the English club, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Lodi has been representing the Brazilian national team since 2019. He has played 16 matches for the Brazilian national team, scoring no goals and providing five assists, and has received two yellow cards.