Marcelo received a serious disqualification for a terrible foul on an opponent

Brazilian star Fluminense's Marcelo has received a serious suspension for injuring Argentinos Juniors defender Luciano Sanchez.

A terrible episode occurred in the 1/8 finals of the Copa Libertadores in Buenos Aires (1:1) last week.

In addition, the South American Football Confederation ordered the ex-leader of the Brazilian national team to pay a fine of 6 thousand dollars.

Recall that during the meeting, the Argentine tried to reach the ball that Marcelo had, but he jumped on the opponent's shin during the performance. The leg of the Argentinos Juniors player twisted at a terrible angle, after which he fell to the lawn.

The footballer was carried off the field on a stretcher. The team's doctors said they had never seen such fractures before. After the incident, the ex-player of Real Madrid burst into tears, as he understood the gravity of what had happened. The arbitrator showed him a red card for such a violation.

"Today I went through a very difficult moment on the field. I unintentionally injured another player. I want to wish him a speedy recovery," the Brazilian wrote after the game.