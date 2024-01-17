Marc-Andre Fleury has ascended to the second position in victories among NHL goaltenders

Minnesota Wild's goaltender, Marc-Andre Fleury, has set a personal record for victories, as reported by the NHL Network.

The Wild triumphed over the New York Islanders with an impressive scoreline of 5-0. The home team's goalkeeper, Marc-Andre Fleury, added another shutout to his repertoire. This victory marked the 552nd in the Canadian goaltender's career, achieved in 1007 games. Fleury surpassed Patrick Roy, securing the second position in goaltender victories in the National Hockey League. At the top of the list remains another Canadian, Martin Brodeur, boasting 691 victories in 1266 games.

Selected as the overall first pick in the 2003 NHL draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins (who traded their first pick to Florida before the draft), Fleury is one of three goaltenders in history chosen as the first overall pick.

An Olympic champion in 2010 with Team Canada, a three-time Stanley Cup winner with the Pittsburgh Penguins (2009, 2016, 2017), and the recipient of the Vezina Trophy in 2021, Fleury currently plays for the Minnesota Wild, having transferred from Chicago in 2022.