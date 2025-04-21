Marathón Terminate Juan Anangonó’s Contract After Altercation With Teammate Alexy Vega

Juan Anangonó's violent outburst during a Liga Nacional match has cost him his place at Marathón. The Honduran club announced on Monday the mutual termination of the Ecuadorian striker’s contract after he slapped teammate Alexy Vega during halftime of their match against Génesis on Matchday 16 of the 2025 Clausura tournament.

Despite offering a public apology following the incident, Anangonó will not remain with the team. “Club Deportivo Marathón informs its loyal supporters, the media and the public that, after a frank and respectful conversation between both parties, an agreement has been reached to mutually terminate the contract linking player Juan Anangonó with our institution,” read the club’s official statement.

Marathón emphasized its commitment to internal discipline and the values that have shaped its identity over the years. “Our badge, our history and our fans stand above any individual,” the club stated.

The club also extended thanks to Anangonó for his commitment and effort during his time at Marathón, wishing him success in his future endeavors. However, the incident casts a shadow over the end of his stint in Honduras, as the former Comunicaciones player exits the league through the back door after a moment of controversy went viral across social media.

Throughout his long career, Juan Luis Anangonó played in Ecuador, Argentina, the United States, Mexico, China, Bolivia, Paraguay, Guatemala, and Honduras. He began his professional journey with Barcelona SC in 2007, later starring for El Nacional and Liga de Quito, and having international spells with Argentinos Juniors, Chicago Fire, and Beijing BSU. He made three appearances for the Ecuadorian national team and scored once. Known for his strength and aerial ability, Anangonó scored 164 goals in over 500 professional matches.