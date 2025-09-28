Manny Pacquiao targets historic record

The Filipino aims for a WBO title shot

Legendary Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao (62-8-3, 39 KOs) is setting his sights on a showdown with current WBA lightweight champion Rolando Romero. All in pursuit of a record-breaking feat.

Details: According to Pacquiao’s advisor Gibbons, the main goal is to set a historic milestone and become the oldest world champion in boxing history by capturing a title at 47. Pacquiao has already claimed world titles at an advanced age, but now he’s determined to surpass his own record.

After a controversial loss in a WBC title bout—where his team questioned the judges’ decision—Pacquiao has shifted his focus exclusively to high-stakes, legacy-defining fights.

If this bout takes place and Pacquiao defeats Romero in December 2025, his name will be forever etched in boxing history.

Reminder: Oleksandr Usyk has announced his imminent retirement