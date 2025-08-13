Manfred Ugalde Eyes Feyenoord Move Ahead of 2026 World Cup

Costa Rican forward Manfred Ugalde, currently with Spartak Moscow, is drawing strong interest from Dutch powerhouse Feyenoord, according to La Teja. The striker is reportedly open to taking a pay cut to join the Rotterdam side, attracted by the club’s philosophy and head coach Robin Van Persie’s playing style. Ugalde is eager to return to a league where he previously shone, with the 2026 World Cup fast approaching.



Should the move materialize, Deportivo Saprissa, where Ugalde began his career, would be entitled to 6 percent of any future transfer fee. He would also reunite with fellow Costa Rican Jeyland Mitchell, who currently plays in Feyenoord’s defense.



Ugalde’s contract with Spartak runs until June 2028, but the player is keen to secure an early exit in order to regain top form and competitive rhythm in Dutch football ahead of the global tournament.