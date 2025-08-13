Manchester United youth team match canceled for horrifying reason. What happened?

On Wednesday, August 13, Manchester United's under-21 side faced Tamworth in a friendly encounter. However, the match was never completed.

Details: The reason lies in a grim incident near the end of the first half—Red Devils player Sekou Kone suffered a serious injury. He was substituted, but play did not resume.

Both teams and the organizers agreed that, due to this injury, it was necessary to call off the match—and that's exactly what happened.

