Manchester United will not sign Kane and have chosen a new target

"Manchester United" is showing interest in the forward of "Napoli" and the Nigerian national team, Victor Osimhen, according to Sky Sports.

According to the source, the English club is considering the option of acquiring the player in the summer transfer window. However, it will be challenging to buy the player as "Napoli" is seeking a fee of 150 million euros for him. Manchester United has turned its attention to the Nigerian because they have doubts that Tottenham would agree to sell them forward Harry Kane.

In the current season, the 24-year-old Osimhen has played 39 matches for "Napoli" in all competitions, scoring 31 goals and providing five assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.