Manchester United will not sign Kane and have chosen a new target
Football news Today, 14:42
Photo: Victor Osimhen's Instagram/Author Unknown
"Manchester United" is showing interest in the forward of "Napoli" and the Nigerian national team, Victor Osimhen, according to Sky Sports.
According to the source, the English club is considering the option of acquiring the player in the summer transfer window. However, it will be challenging to buy the player as "Napoli" is seeking a fee of 150 million euros for him. Manchester United has turned its attention to the Nigerian because they have doubts that Tottenham would agree to sell them forward Harry Kane.
In the current season, the 24-year-old Osimhen has played 39 matches for "Napoli" in all competitions, scoring 31 goals and providing five assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 14:01 Ukraine in the 90th minute missed the victory over Germany
Football news Yesterday, 14:42 Goal.com has updated the list of top 10 contenders for the Ballon d'Or
Football news 10 june 2023, 17:03 Manchester City won the Champions League
Football news 09 june 2023, 10:30 Bayern signed former RB Leipzig leader
Football news 07 june 2023, 17:16 The winner of the UEFA Conference League was determined in the 90th minute
Football news 07 june 2023, 15:51 Real Madrid has purchased a 19-year-old talent for 103 million euros
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:55 Inter and Barcelona may make a player swap Football news Today, 17:42 Barcelona have set their transfer target for the summer Football news Today, 17:30 Chelsea may buy Georgia goalkeeper Football news Today, 17:15 Barcelona could buy Atlético midfielder Football news Today, 16:55 Roma want to extend Dybala's contract, but with one condition Football news Today, 16:42 Allegri turns down huge offer from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 16:30 Ronaldo's price on Transfermarkt has dropped significantly Football news Today, 16:15 Guardiola has decided on his future after the end of the contract with Manchester City Football news Today, 15:55 Manchester United are ready to sell a star player Football news Today, 15:42 Lewandowski reacted to the proposal from Saudi Arabia
Sport Predictions
Football 13 june 2023 Defensa y Justicia vs Belgrano predictions and betting tips on June 14, 2023 Football 13 june 2023 Gimnasia La Plata vs Huracan predictions and betting tips on June 14, 2023 Football 14 june 2023 Guinea vs Egypt predictions and betting tips on June 14, 2023 Football 14 june 2023 Netherlands vs Croatia predictions and betting tips on June 14, 2023