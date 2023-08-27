Manchester United to sell England goalkeeper for €17m

Manchester United's goalkeeper and England national team member, Dean Henderson, is set to move to Crystal Palace, as reported by The Athletic.

According to the source, the London club has reached an agreement to purchase the goalkeeper for 17.5 million euros. This amount could increase by an additional six million euros through bonuses. Additionally, Manchester United will receive a certain percentage of the fee from Henderson's next transfer.

The 26-year-old Henderson is a product of Manchester United's academy. He has played a total of 29 matches for the club in all competitions, conceding 25 goals. In 13 matches, he managed to keep a clean sheet. Henderson reached the final of the UEFA Europa League with Manchester United in the 2020/2021 season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025, with the option of extending for one more year. Previously, he was loaned out to Stockport County, Grimsby Town, Shrewsbury Town, Sheffield United, and Nottingham Forest.

Henderson made his sole appearance for the England national team in December 2020. He played for 45 minutes in a friendly match against the Republic of Ireland (3-0).