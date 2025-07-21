Manchester United to battle Chelsea for young talent

Manchester United has long been renowned for nurturing young talent, and one such prospect could soon join Ruben Amorim's squad this summer.

Details: According to Przegląd Sportowy, the Red Devils have set their sights on Polish Motor defender Bright Ede. A club representative personally watched the 18-year-old standout during Motor's training camp in Sochocin.

Another club showing interest is Benfica from Lisbon, and it was recently reported that Chelsea is also keen on the young Polish talent. However, club owner Zbigniew Jakubas is adamant about breaking the Polish Ekstraklasa transfer record for his defender—he expects €11 million, which exceeds Motor's entire budget for the season.

Reminder: The 18-year-old defender did not feature in the opening match of the new Polish league season against Arka Gdynia, remaining on the bench.