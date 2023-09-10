RU RU NG NG
Main News Manchester United suspended their winger from the team

Manchester United suspended their winger from the team

Football news Today, 09:03
Manchester United suspended their winger from the team Photo: https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano

Manchester United suspended Anthony from the team, reported on the club's website.

Players who did not participate in international matches for their national teams should start training on Monday. However, Manchester United winger Anthony will not be on the list of these players. The club suspended the player from training and the team. United gave time to the Brazilian to understand the investigation.

Also, the club said that they condemn any manifestations of violence and cruelty. They recognize the importance of protecting everyone involved in this situation and recognize the impact these allegations have on survivors.

Antony also commented on the situation. The Brazilian said he had agreed with Manchester United that he would be out of the squad while the charges against me were pending. It was a mutual decision not to distract teammates.

He emphasized that he is innocent in this case and is going to prove it. He will co-operate with the police and hopes to return to the team as soon as possible and continue playing for Manchester United.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Manchester United
Popular news
The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer Football news Today, 04:25 The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer
Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s Football news 08 sep 2023, 23:21 Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s
It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina Football news 08 sep 2023, 05:00 It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina
Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known Football news 08 sep 2023, 03:03 Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known
Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation Football news 07 sep 2023, 07:00 Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation
Arsenal pull away to win against Manchester United in the dying minutes Football news 03 sep 2023, 13:34 Arsenal snatched victory over Man Utd in the dying minutes
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:35 The German national team fired Hansi Flick from the position of manager Football news Today, 09:49 Barcelona are confident that they will be able to extend the contract with the manager Football news Today, 09:03 Manchester United suspended their winger from the team Football news Today, 08:34 The manager of Italy appreciated the game against Macedonia Football news Today, 07:50 The PSG midfielder will move to Qatar Football news Today, 06:31 Controversial Man Utd player could return to Dortmund Football news Today, 05:43 Three top players from Barca and Man City refused transfers to Saudi Arabia in the summer Football news Today, 04:25 The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer Football news Today, 03:00 Hotel Ronaldo will welcome earthquake victims in Morocco Football news Yesterday, 23:35 Messi is not needed: Inter Miami got another victory in the USA
Sport Predictions
Football Today Forecast for the match Nigeria - Sao Tome and Principe September 10, 2023 Football Today Montenegro vs Bulgaria prediction and betting tips on September 10, 2023 Football Today Faroe Islands vs Moldova prediction and betting tips on September 10, 2023 Football Today Prediction for the match Finland - Denmark on September 10, 2023 Football Today Prediction for the match Lithuania - Serbia September 10, 2023 Football Today Prediction for the match San Marino - Slovenia September 10, 2023 Football Today Albania vs Poland prediction and betting tips on September 10, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Greece vs Gibraltar 10 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Netherlands vs Republic of Ireland 10 September 2023 Football 11 sep 2023 Armenia vs Croatia predictions and betting tips on September 11, 2023