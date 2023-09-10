Manchester United suspended their winger from the team

Manchester United suspended Anthony from the team, reported on the club's website.

Players who did not participate in international matches for their national teams should start training on Monday. However, Manchester United winger Anthony will not be on the list of these players. The club suspended the player from training and the team. United gave time to the Brazilian to understand the investigation.

Also, the club said that they condemn any manifestations of violence and cruelty. They recognize the importance of protecting everyone involved in this situation and recognize the impact these allegations have on survivors.

Antony also commented on the situation. The Brazilian said he had agreed with Manchester United that he would be out of the squad while the charges against me were pending. It was a mutual decision not to distract teammates.

He emphasized that he is innocent in this case and is going to prove it. He will co-operate with the police and hopes to return to the team as soon as possible and continue playing for Manchester United.