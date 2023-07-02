Manchester United is ready to sell a key player
Photo: Manchester United Twitter
Manchester United are ready to sell midfielder Fred.
It is known that the Brazilian is actively interested in Fulham.
According to journalist Lauri Whitewell, MJ coach Eric ten Hague does not see the midfielder in his plans and will approve his sale.
"The Red Devils are willing to sell the player for £20 million.
Fred played in 56 team matches in all competitions last season, scoring six goals and providing six assists.
