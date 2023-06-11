"Manchester United" is interested in acquiring the goalkeeper of the England national team

"Manchester United" is reportedly interested in the goalkeeper of Everton and the England national team, Jordan Pickford, according to TalkSport.

According to the source, the Manchester-based club is considering the option of acquiring the player during the upcoming summer transfer window. Pickford could potentially replace the Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea, whose contract expires on June 30, 2023. The transfer fee is estimated to be around 35 million euros.

In the current season, the 29-year-old Pickford has played 38 matches for Everton across all competitions, conceding 60 goals. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.